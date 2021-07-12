Vince Gilligan Extends Sony TV Overall Deal

Vince Gilligan is staying put at Sony Pictures Television.

The Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator has renewed his overall deal with the indie studio, signing four-year extension that is valued in the mid-eight figures. Under the pact, Gilligan will continue to render services as co-showrunner alongside Saul co-creator Peter Gould. The AMC drama will return for its sixth and final season next year.

“Recently I was talking to my excellent agents (at ICM Partners,) and they reminded me my current deal was at its end. I pondered my options for maybe twenty seconds, then decided to re-up,” Gilligan said. “It was a no-brainer: Sony is very generous to me, they’ve been a great place to work and I like everybody there, from Tony Vinciquerra, Jeff Frost and Jason Clodfelter on down. Also, having put in fifteen years already, I’m only a decade shy of receiving a gold Walkman.”

Gilligan has been one of Sony TV’s most important producers, having generated award-winning and network-defining hit Breaking Bad as well as prequel Better Call Saul and the theatrical/Netflix moving, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Gilligan, as he revealed to The Hollywood Reporter podcast TV’s Top 5, has also been working on a new scripted original series for the studio.

“Our relationship with Vince is extraordinarily rare in this business,” said Sony TV bosses Jeff Frost and Jason Clodfelter. “He is an integral member of the Sony Pictures family, an inimitable creative genius in everything he does, and a remarkable friend. He has been instrumental in the success of Sony Pictures Television and words can’t express how elated we are that Vince will continue to create groundbreaking and momentous stories with us.”

Gilligan is repped by ICM Partners and his attorney is Jean Tanaka.

THR sibling site Deadline was first to report the news.