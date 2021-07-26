Vince McMahon Scripted Series in the Works From Blumhouse TV, WWE

WWE chairman Vince McMahon, who has frequently played the heel on the company’s wrestling shows, will get to be the good guy in a scripted series.

Blumhouse Television is partnering with the WWE to develop a limited series based on McMahon’s 1990s trial for allegedly supplying steroids to members of the WWE roster. The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon will be the first scripted portrayal of a part of the company’s history and the stars of that era.

“We have a dramatic, riveting saga — one that’s crazier than fiction — that will appeal to the cross-section of Blumhouse and WWE fans,” said Blumhouse TV president Chris McCumber. “To say I’m thrilled about collaborating again with WWE is an understatement.”

The potential series, which doesn’t have a writer attached yet, will focus on the 1990s, when a series of New York Post stories alleged McMahon was supplying steroids to his wrestlers. The coverage caught the attention of the FBI and federal prosecutors in New York, who indicted McMahon on charges of possession of illegal steroids with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute steroids.

Per the show’s logline, “with his liberty at stake, two school-aged children at home and with WWE on the brink of bankruptcy, [McMahon] refused to take a plea deal. Ultimately, McMahon stood trial and was acquitted unanimously by a jury of his peers and went on to build a multi-billion-dollar global sports entertainment empire.” (McMahon’s son Shane was in college, and occasionally working behind the scenes for the WWE, during the show’s timeline; daughter Stephanie was in high school.)

McMahon will be an executive producer of the project along with WWE’s chief of global television distribution Kevin Dunn, McCumber, Blumhouse founder Jason Blum and Jeremy Gold.

“Jason, Chris and their team at Blumhouse create amazing work and we look forward to delivering an inside look into one of the most pivotal moments in our company’s history,” said Dunn.

The collaboration with the WWE is the latest foray into scripted TV for Blumhouse, whose previous productions include HBO’s Sharp Objects, Showtime’s The Loudest Voice and The Good Lord Bird and NBC’s upcoming The Thing About Pam, starring Renee Zellweger. Blumhouse TV has also landed rights to Patricia Cornwell‘s Kay Scarpetta novels and is developing them for TV with Jamie Lee Curtis.