Viola Davis Moves Overall TV Deal to Entertainment One

Viola Davis is moving her TV home.

The Woman King star and producer and her JuVee Productions banner has signed a first-look TV and new-media deal with Entertainment One. The pact comes after JuVee, which Davis runs alongside her husband and producing partner Julius Tennon, previously collaborated with eOne on The Woman King.

“Viola and Julius’ powerhouse partnership has impacted audiences worldwide with their raw and authentic storytelling. Their vision for creating bold, provocative and character-driven stories was clear to me when we met and after the success of our collaboration for The Woman King, we are thrilled to continue our relationship with Viola, Julius and the team at JuVee Productions,” said Michael Lombardo, eOne president of global television.

Before moving to eOne, JuVee had been based at Amazon with a TV pact. Before that, the company had a long deal with ABC Signature that stemmed from Davis’ role in ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder.

“We are excited to partner with eOne in continuing to bring both entertaining and important stories to audiences globally,” Davis and Tennon said in a joint statement Monday. “This is our legacy — to create deeply and authentically while opening the door wider for the next generation. Our collaboration is one of a shared, bold vision. From the moment we met Michael Lombardo, we felt that kinetic energy of being seen.”

JuVee is repped by CAA and Lichter Grossman.