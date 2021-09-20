‘Virgin River’ Nabs 2-Season Renewal at Netflix

Netflix is spending considerably more time in Virgin River.

The streamer has renewed the drama series starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson for two more seasons. The pickup will take the series through its fifth season.

Virgin River has been a strong performer for Netflix. The show has spent several weeks atop Nielsen’s streaming rankings with the release of both its second season in November 2020 and its third season in July. It peaked with more than 2.1 billion minutes of viewing time for the week of July 12-18. (Netflix doesn’t regularly release viewing data for all of its series.)

Virgin River is based on a series of novels by Robyn Carr and centers on Mel Monroe (Breckenridge), a woman who answers an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner in a small Northern California town. The cast also includes Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O’Toole, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Chase Petriw and Marco Grazzini.

Sue Tenney developed the series. She executive produces with Carr, Christopher E. Perry, Roma Roth and Jocelyn Freid.

Virgin River is one of several Halllmark-esque dramas Netflix has greenlit in recent years as it seeks to appeal to a host of different audiences. Others of its kind include Sweet Magnolias, Northern Rescue and anthology series Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.

USA Today first reported the news.