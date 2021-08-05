‘Virgin River,’ ‘Loki’ Score in Streaming Rankings

Virgin River scored a big opening week for its third season, and Loki hit a high in Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the week of July 5-11. Both shows, however, trailed Manifest, which continued its run atop the overall rankings.

Virgin River‘s third season debut July 9. The drama racked up 1.45 billion minutes of watch time for the week (Nielsen counts all episodes of a series in its minutes viewed rankings) to lead the original rankings by a sizable margin. It was the biggest performance by an original series in five weeks, since Lucifer‘s 1.84 billion minutes in the week of May 31-June 6.

Loki, meanwhile, hit a high for its run — and a high for the three Marvel series on Disney+ so far — with 1.08 billion minutes of viewing for the week its fifth episode debuted. It improved by 33 percent (from 813 million minutes) from the prior week and passed the 924 million minutes for WandaVision‘s finale as the top performer among Disney+’s Marvel shows.

Manifest kept the No. 1 spot among all titles on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon for the week with 1.81 billion minutes of watch time, nearly even with the previous week’s 1.87 billion. The canceled NBC series has spent four consecutive weeks as the overall leader in Nielsen’s rankings.

Amazon’s The Tomorrow War remained No. 1 among streaming feature films with 1.1 billion minutes of viewing time. Black Widow racked up 541 million minutes for its debut, which carried a $30 premium for Disney+ subscribers.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix.

Nielsen’s top 10 streaming series for July 5-11 are below.

Original Series

1. Virgin River (Netflix), 1.45 billion minutes viewed

2. Loki (Disney+), 1.08 billion

3. Sex/Life (Netflix), 489 million

4. Atypical (Netflix), 400 million

5. Bosch (Amazon), 355 million

6. Lucifer (Netflix), 354 million

7. Too Hot to Handle (Netflix), 306 million

8. The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Netflix), 229 million

9. Workin’ Moms (Netflix), 200 million

10. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), 185 million

Acquired Series

1. Manifest (Netflix), 1.81 billion minutes

2. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 796 million

3. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 674 million

4. Cocomelon (Netflix), 667 million

5. Downton Abbey (Netflix), 489 million

6. NCIS (Netflix), 478 million

7. Supernatural (Netflix), 455 million

8. Heartland (Netflix), 442 million

9. Schitt’s Creek (Netflix), 291 million

10. Shameless (Netflix), 275 million