‘Virgin River’ Repeats Atop Nielsen Streaming Charts

Netflix’s Virgin River spent its second straight week at No. 1 on Nielsen’s streaming charts, leading all other titles by a sizable margin in the week of July 19-25.

The drama was the only series or film on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix to top a billion minutes of viewing time for the week. It drew 1.27 billion minutes of watch time, more than doubling the second-place original series, Never Have I Ever (567 million).

Streaming as a whole on the four platforms was down some from the prior week: The top 10 titles overall had a combined 6.61 billion minutes of viewing time, a 24 percent drop from 8.65 billion minutes for the July 12-18 frame. The week coincided with the start of the Summer Olympics and featured a relatively small amount of new releases on the four platforms Nielsen measures (Disney+’s Turner and Hooch series, incidentally, didn’t make the top 10 originals for its premiere).

Loki took a tumble the week after wrapping its first season on Disney+, as has been typical for weekly release shows. Its 386 million minutes of viewing time was still good for fourth place among original shows, behind Netflix’s Atypical (422 million).

Canceled NBC series Manifest fell below a billion minutes of viewing time for the first time in nearly two months, but it still led all acquired shows with 939 million minutes.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix.

Nielsen’s streaming top 10s for July 19-25 are below.

Original Series

1. Virgin River (Netflix), 1.27 billion minutes viewed

2. Never Have I Ever (Netflix), 567 million

3. Atypical (Netflix), 422 million

4. Loki (Disney+), 386 million

5. Heist (2021) (Netflix), 316 million

6. Lucifer (Netflix), 277 million

7. Bosch (Amazon), 231 million

8. Sex/Life (Netflix), 216 million

9. The Cook of Castamar (Netflix), 179 million

10. The Movies That Made Us (Netflix), 165 million

Acquired Series

1. Manifest (Netflix), 939 million minutes

2. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 723 million

3. Cocomelon (Netflix), 679 million

4. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 630 million

5. NCIS (Netflix), 514 million

6. Downton Abbey (Netflix), 407 million

7. Heartland (Netflix), 382 million

8. Supernatural (Netflix), 294 million

9. Bones (Netflix), 292 million

10. Schitt’s Creek (Netflix), 278 million