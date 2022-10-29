Vision TV Show in the Works With ‘WandaVision’ Head Writer

Marvel Studios is going back to where its TV journey began and will continue the story of WandaVision, this time giving Vision his own spinoff.

In the new series, called Vision Quest, Paul Bettany will once again star as the character he first played in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), with WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer leading the writer’s room. Deadline first reported the news of Schaeffer’s involvement.

Bettany is a longtime Marvel vet who has been with the MCU since its first film, 2008’s Iron Man, in which he voiced Tony Stark’s A.I., JARVIS. He helped lead Marvel Studios into the Disney+ era with WandaVision, which earned him an Emmy nomination and launched a separate spinoff, House of Harkness, which stars Kathryn Hahn.

In a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s podcast TV’s Top 5, Schaeffer hedged on if there would be a second season of WandaVision. “It was always designed to feel like a run of a comic. In that way it feels very complete. It’s an emotional completion that I stand by and feel great about,” said Schaeffer, who has an overall deal at Marvel and 20th TV. “The conclusion of the show feels right for the story we’re telling.”

Bettany’s Vision died in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), but a version of him returned in WandaVision, in which Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) conjured up a life for them that involved being the parents to two children in the town of Westview.

Development on the Vision series has long been rumored and has been leaking out in drips for some time. The fan-focused site Giant Freaking Robot first reported that Marvel was developing a Vision spinoff two years ago. It came to the forefront again this week when the podcast Hot Mic with Jeff and John reported that a writer’s room was meeting next week.