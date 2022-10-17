×
MIPCOM: Vivica A. Fox to Host True Crime Show ‘The Interrogation Room’

Fox will host the new series, a co-production of Zig Zag Productions and streaming platform FilmRise, which follows real homicide detectives as they try to elicit confessions.

Kill Bill and Independence Day star Vivica A. Fox has signed up to host The Interrogation Room, a new true-crime show from the UK’s Zig Zag Productions (The World’s Deadliest Gangs, The Real Football Factories) and New York-based streaming group FilmRise.

Fox will take viewers behind the scenes of criminal interrogations, speaking to real-life homicide detectives who breaking down how they interviews suspects trying to wring out a crucial confession.

“This series shows what really goes on inside the interrogation room, firsthand,” said Fox, in a statement. “I have long been a fan of true-crime and haver been particularly fascinated by the techniques law enforcement utilise in trying to elicit a confession. I know crime show enthusiasts like me and even aspiring law enforcement officers are going to love this show.”

The Interrogation Room is set to launch in 2023. Bomanbridge Media are on board as a distribution partner outside of the US and Caribbean. FilmRise is handling US sales for the project and introducing the show to buyers at international television market MIPCOM in Cannes this week.

FilmRise is a Brooklyn-based film and television studio and operator which operates the ad-backed FilmRise Streaming Network.

London-based producers Zig Zag, run by founder and CEO Danny Fenton, are one of the UK’s foremost independent television production companies, best known for their factual series such as Body Bizarre and The Ultimate Goal. Their game show format Relentless, which aired in regional variations on Channel 4 in the UK and on Prosieben in Germany, won the international TV honour the Rose D’or for best format in 2018.

