Eugenio Derbez Animated Comedy ‘Circo Gómez’ in Development at ViX (Exclusive)

A new adult animated series starring Mexican actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez is in the works at Spanish-language streamer ViX.

The Book of Life and The Secret Life of Pets voice star will lead Circo Gómez, an irreverent comedy that follows a dysfunctional family running a shoddy traveling circus. The series is produced by Derbez’s 3Pas Studios, which he co-founded with Ben Odell, and is currently in development as part of a first-look deal between the studio and TelevisaUnivision.

Arturo Navarro and Teco Lebrija’s F3 Media will serve as the series’ animation studio, with Navarro and Lebrija also writing on the series. After launching their animation studio, the duo created the Familia del Barrio YouTube channel, which led to a 94-episode series produced for MTV and Comedy Central.

“I love exploring family dynamics, whether it’s Familia P. Luche or De Viaje con los Derbez because all families are dysfunctional in their own way and we feel so much happier when we realize everyone is suffering from the same family issues!” Derbez said. “Like everything we do at 3Pas, Circo Gomez contains the three H’s — humor, heart and humanity. I’m so excited to be working with our animation partners at F3 to explore what is a new medium for me — adult animation — to push that dysfunction even further!”

In the series, the Gómezes are a family of wacky and weird showbiz performers led by their clueless, macho, yet lovable patriarch, Filiberto Gómez (Derbez). Inside their family circle, they live by their own normal, while the outsiders are the freaks. Mixing familiar tropes with a behind-the-scenes look at this unusual family business, Circo Gómez will see one family working together to hone their acts, manage a motley crew of bizarre performers and keep their crumbling business from imploding.

“We are expanding our content offering into the genre of adult animation with Circo Gomez, which will capture our audience with the comedic genius Eugenio Derbez,” Augusto Rovegno, senior vp, content ViX at TelevisaUnivision. “We look forward to showcasing this project very soon on the service.”

The show is the latest project out of Derbez and 3Pacs’ first look deal with Univision, which covers all Spanish-language television and theatrical motion picture projects, including movies and series for SVOD or theatrical releases. The deal sees the comedian and studio developing content across genres and age groups for Univision’s SVOD service, with the CODA, Acapulco and Dora and the Lost City of Gold actor serving as a subject-matter expert in developing and acquiring authentic, family-friendly Spanish-language content for the Derbez Channel.