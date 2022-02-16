TelevisaUnivision Streaming Service Orders Drama ‘Nautilus’ From ‘Narcos’ Writer (Exclusive)

TelevisaUnivision’s new streaming platform ViX+ is already beginning to stockpile content ahead of its launch later this year.

The service has ordered a Colombian-Spanish drama series, called Nautilus, written by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico veteran Clayton Trussell, and directed by Ariel Vroman (The Iceman, Criminal). Diego Ramírez will exec produce the series, which also counts Dynamo’s Tatiana Villacob as producer.

On Wednesday, TelevisaUnivision also unveiled a first look deal with Hollywood actress Salma Hayek and her Ventanarosa banner to produce a slate of films for VIX+, with the first project being a romantic comedy set in the world of soccer.

The new programming announcements came as TelevisaUnivision unveiled VIX as a free, ad-supported video on demand service on March 31, while VIX+, the subscription VOD service, will follow with its own launch in the second half of 2022.

“We will be making Spanish language our only focus, our mission to deliver more native Spanish content than any other platform,” Pierluigi Gazzolo, president of TelevisaUnivision and chief transformation officer, told an online investors presentation and unveiling of the new Vix and Vix+ services on Wednesday.

The AVOD and SVOD services will have different content, but will be available on the same app in the U.S., Mexico and in

19 other countries in Latin America.

On the content side, based on a true story Nautilus “features a four-week journey of three strangers on a deadly mission escaping from their past, their ghosts, and a policewoman obsessed with hunting them down,” according to the logline.

“We’re thrilled to work alongside TelevisaUnivision to bring this incredibly dramatic true story to ViX+,” Trussell said in a statement. “It is an incredible opportunity to create premium television with global appeal, specifically for a Spanish-language platform. This story could not have a better home to be told and we’re grateful to our partners for their steadfast support of our vision. We look forward to bringing that vision to life on an international scale.”

TelevisaUnivision formally unveiled ViX+ as a global Spanish-language service built on the company’s enormous Univision and Televisa libraries. Univision and Televisa completed their merger in January. As the Spanish language media company orders a host of original programming for the service.

The company also has a true crime docuseries in the works from Selena Gomez, and signed a first-look deal with multi-hyphenate Eugenio Derbez.

“At ViX+, we are committed to creating premium content, and telling stories with compelling narratives that truly resonate with our Spanish-speaking audiences throughout the world,” said Rodrigo Mazon, executive vp and GM of SVOD for TelevisaUnivision in his own statement.