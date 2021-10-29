Lindsey Morgan Exiting The CW’s ‘Walker’

The CW’s Walker will be down a member of the Rangers later this season.

Lindsey Morgan will exit the series later in its second season, which premiered Thursday. In a statement, Morgan said she’s leaving the show “for personal reasons” and had the support of producer CBS Studios and The CW.

“After much thoughtful consideration and introspection, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from my role as Micki Ramirez on Walker for personal reasons, and I am eternally grateful to have the support of the producers, CBS Studios and The CW in allowing me to do so,” Morgan said. “The opportunity to play Micki has truly been a blessing as has working alongside the incredible cast and crew of this terrific series. Please know that I will continue to root for my TV family and wish them all the best.”

Said CBS Studios and The CW in a statement, “We respect and support Lindsey Morgan’s decision to step away from her role as a series regular on Walker and wish her only the best. She is a tremendously talented actress who will certainly be missed, and we will, of course, leave the door open for Micki to return.”

A date for Morgan’s final episode as a regular on Walker hasn’t been determined yet. As noted in the network and studio statement, she could return later in the show’s run as a guest star.

Morgan, who starred on The CW’s The 100 before joining Walker, plays Micki Ramirez, Cordell Walker’s (Jared Padalecki) partner and one of the first female Texas Rangers in the agency’s history. Thursday’s season premiere revealed Ramirez is working undercover in a crime syndicate.

“It’s been a true pleasure to work with Lindsey,” said showrunner and executive producer Anna Fricke. “I admire her as a person and as a professional. She will of course be missed, but we truly support her and celebrate the impact she has made on this show.”

Added Padalecki, who’s also an EP, “Lindsey is a wonderful person, inside and out. I am proud of, and grateful for, her work on Walker. Moreover, I’m honored to consider her a friend.”

Deadline first reported the news.