‘Walking Dead’ Andrew Lincoln-Danai Gurira Series Set for 2024

AMC will continue its Walking Dead franchise into 2024 — which will mark the return of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira to the brand.

The cable outlet has set a release slate for the next four shows in its Walking Dead universe, beginning with the eighth — and final, AMC says — season of Fear the Walking Dead on May 14. It will be followed by a June premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City, starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, and the Norman Reedus-led The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon later in the year.

Finally, a series featuring Lincoln and Gurira reprising their roles as Rick Grimes and Michonne is set to begin production this year for a 2024 debut. The rollout continues AMC’s biggest franchise ever after the November 2022 series finale of The Walking Dead.

“It’s a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on Fear the Walking Dead, which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television,” AMC Studios and AMC Networks entertainment president Dan McDermott said in a statement. “And now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise — two new and anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie [Cohan], Negan [Morgan] and Daryl. Along with that we begin production on the next chapter in Rick and Michonne’s unforgettable love story, which we look forward to sharing next year. This next phase of our beloved Walking Dead franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers. Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world.”

Fear the Walking Dead’s final season will be split into two parts, with six episodes airing in May and June and the remaining six set for later in the year (an exact date is yet to be determined). Walking Dead universe chief creative officer Scott M. Gimple executive produces with showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

Dead City will follow Negan and Maggie as they travel to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, which has long ago been cut off from the mainland. Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek, Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham and Mahina Napoleon also star; Gimple, showrunner Eli Jormé, Cohan, Morgan and Brian Bockrath exec produce.

Daryl Dixon will find Reedus’ character washing ashore in France, unsure of how (and why) he arrived there. Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitisand star with Reedus; David Zabel is the showrunner and exec produces with Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Bockrath and Daniel Percival.

Lincoln and Gurira teased their return to the TWD world with an appearance at Comic-Con in July. At the time AMC said their series would debut in 2023, but that’s been pushed back. The untitled show will continue their epic love story as they’re thrown into another world built on a war against the dead, and ultimately against the living. Gimple will be the showrunner and executive produce with the two stars.