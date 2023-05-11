Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan Battle Zombies in ‘Walking Dead: Dead City’ Trailer

The zombie kill count is predictably sky high in the newest trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City, which has Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprising their roles from the flagship series to navigate a post-apocalyptic New York City.

“How do we find our way out?” Maggie Greene, played by Cohan, asks as she surveys the mean streets of Manhattan cut off from the mainland as she and Negan (Morgan) go on a mission to rescue her kidnapped son.

The teaser trailer, which is accompanied by the punk rock track “Gimme Danger,” performed by Iggy & The Stooges, is filled with the usual dead and denizens of a crumbling city as The Walking Dead universe soldiers on in a sequel that also stars Gaius Charles and Željko Ivanek.

“How do I figure into this, Maggie?” an exasperated Negan asks at one point. Eli Jorné, who has been a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead for multiple seasons, serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which is overseen by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe. Cohan and Morgan also serve as executive producers on The Walking Dead: Dead City, along with Brian Bockrath.

The Walking Dead: Dead City is the fifth spinoff in the AMC Networks franchise. Beyond the mothership, AMC also has the episodic anthology Tales of the Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and the limited series Walking Dead: World Beyond. A spinoff series featuring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira reprising their roles as Rick Grimes and Michonne is set to begin production this year for a 2024 debut.

The Walking Dead wrapped its run in late 2022 following an expanded 24-episode 11th and final season on AMC.