This Week in TV: ‘Walking Dead’s’ Final March Continues, ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

One of the most important cable shows of the last decade continues its final run when The Walking Dead begins the second part of its last season this week. The Feb. 16-22 frame also brings a new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a documentary about Kanye West and a few post-Olympics premieres on the broadcast networks.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

The final season of The Walking Dead is, like a lot of the undead in the series, a bit of a slow-moving affair. After eight episodes in the late summer and fall of 2021, the second part (of three) of season 11 debuts at 9 p.m. Sunday on AMC, with the final batch of episodes expected later this year.

Part two will, however, introduce the final major arc in the show’s comics source material: The Commonwealth, a large group of survivors attempting to reimpose pre-apocalypse society. How the survivors fit into (or don’t) the new world will drive much of the tension as the show heads toward its endgame. Talking Dead follows the episode a few minutes after 10 p.m.

Also on cable …

Season two of HBO’s Painting With John premieres at 11 p.m. Friday. Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin is behind the three-night documentary miniseries Abraham Lincoln (8 p.m. Sunday, History). Horror series From (10 p.m. Sunday, Epix) is set in a town nobody can leave. John Oliver returns from hiatus with Last Week Tonight (11 p.m. Sunday, HBO).

On streaming …

Returning: Season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Friday, Prime Video) moves Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Co. into the dawn of the 1960s, and after she lost a sweet gig opening for a pop star on tour. Vowing not to let anyone dictate the content of her act again, she finds a place to perform that gives her full creative freedom — although of course it won’t be that easy. Gilmore Girls alums Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia and filmmaker John Waters guest star in the new season.

Also: Three-part documentary Jeen-yuhs (Wednesday, Netflix) delves into the life and career of Kanye West. Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette star in the eerie workplace drama Severance (Friday, Apple TV+). Season two of Space Force blasts off Friday on Netflix. Also Friday, animated series The Cuphead Show, based on the video game, premieres on Netflix, and documentary Lincoln’s Dilemma (not to be confused with the aforementioned History miniseries) debuts on Apple TV+.

On broadcast …

Olympics: The 2022 Winter Olympics come to a close this weekend. Medal rounds in hockey, figure skating and cross country skiing, among others, are on tap for the final days of competition, and NBC will air a tape-delayed closing ceremony from Beijing at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Also: NASCAR kicks off its season with the Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT Sunday, Fox). After the Olympics end, a fresh wave of premieres begins on the the networks. NBC has unscripted show AGT: Extreme and drama The Endgame at 8 and 10 p.m. Monday. Also Monday, The CW welcomes back All American at 8 p.m. and debuts the college-set spinoff All American: Homecoming at 9 p.m. Game show To Tell the Truth begins a new run at 10 p.m. Tuesday on ABC.