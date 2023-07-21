‘Walking Dead’ Spinoffs ‘Dead City,’ ‘Daryl Dixon’ Renewed at AMC

AMC is remaining committed to its Walking Dead spinoffs.

The basic cable network used its time before fans Friday at San Diego Comic-Con to hand out renewals for Walking Dead spinoffs Dead City, starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, as well as to its upcoming Norman Reedus-led Daryl Dixon series.

“This next chapter in the Walking Dead Universe continues to thrive with a terrific inaugural season for Dead City and highly anticipated new journey for fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon coming in September,” said AMC president of entertainment Dan McDermott. “We can’t wait to bring Dead City fans back to the epicenter of Manhattan for more zip-lining action with Maggie and Negan. And, ahead of its debut, we’re thrilled to double down on Daryl as we bring the apocalypse to France, transforming Notre Dame, Pont du Gard and other iconic locales into an apocalyptic landscape unlike anything we’ve seen before.”

Daryl Dixon, which was originally poised to star Reedus and fellow fan-favorite Melissa McBride (Carol), doesn’t premiere until Sept. 10 on AMC. Dead City, meanwhile, follows the adventures of Maggie and Negan and wraps its six-episode first season Sunday.

Both shows are part of the expanded Walking Dead franchise that also includes the second half of the eighth and final season of the first spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead (due Oct. 22) and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which reunites flagship stars Andrew Lincoln (Rick) and Danai Gurira (Michonne) and bows at a date to be determined next year. The latter series was originally envisioned as three feature films but was morphed into a six-episode “limited” series that may or may not have more than one season in it, per sources. The Robert Kirkman-created franchise also had a season of Tales of the Walking Dead, an episodic anthology that remains open for additional episodes should franchise creative chief Scott M. Gimple craft more stories for the property. Younger-skewing series The Walking Dead: World Beyond, ran for two seasons and has completed its run.

The Walking Dead franchise remains the cornerstone of AMC’s scripted roster, which also includes Dark Winds, Interview With the Vampire, Mayfair Witches, Orphan Black: Echoes, Parish and Lucky Hank, among others.

AMC on Friday also released official trailers for TWD: Daryl Dixon, the second half of the eighth and final season of Fear TWD and a teaser for TWD: The Ones Who Live. And as a bonus, a teaser for season two of Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire. Watch them, below.