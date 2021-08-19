This Week in TV: ‘Walking Dead,’ ‘The Chair,’ ‘Stand Up 2 Cancer’

One of the biggest series ever on cable begins its (protracted) final season this week: The Walking Dead will be back on AMC. The next seven days also feature a dramedy starring Sandra Oh, a companion piece to a landmark documentary, the first of many 9/11 retrospectives ahead of the 20th anniversary and a biennial, multi-network special raising money for cancer research.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

The end of The Walking Dead is still a long way away, but AMC’s flagship series embarks on its 11th and final season beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday. It will be a super-sized affair: 24 episodes (up from the usual output of 16 per season) that stretch across the better part of two years, with the series finale slated for late 2022.

As for the particulars, the coming season will more formally introduce the Commonwealth, a more advanced mini-civilization seen at the end of season 10 kidnapping several characters. Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) awaits his fate at the hands of Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and another hostile group known as the Reapers looms as well.

Also on cable …

Spike Lee directs NYC Epicenters: 9/11 —> 2021 1/2 (8 p.m. Sunday, HBO), a four-part documentary essay about New York in the 20 years since 9/11. Adrien Brody stars in Chapelwaite (10 p.m. Sunday, Epix), an adaptation of the Stephen King story “Jerusalem’s Lot.” Season two of Work in Progress debuts at 11 p.m. Sunday on Showtime. The 10th season of American Horror Story (10 p.m. Wednesday, FX) is subtitled Double Feature; the first half of the run is further called “Red Tide.” FXX rolls out season 12 of Archer at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

On streaming …

New: The Chair (Friday, Netflix) is, let’s get this out of the way now, not about furniture. It’s about a college where a professor (Sandra Oh) has just been named chair of the English department — and inherits a buffet of crises, including a professor (Jay Duplass) going viral for a very bad reason. While Oh and the rest of the cast deliver, THR critic Angie Han notes that the show also “falls into some of the same traps as the culture it’s trying to critique.”

Also: Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground (Thursday, HBO Max) both looks back and builds on the landmark PBS documentary series. Also on HBO Max Thursday is the Issa Rae-produced Sweet Life: Los Angeles, following a group of young adult friends. Season two of Truth Be Told premieres Friday on Apple TV+. Adrian Grenier stars in thriller Clickbait (Wednesday, Netflix).

On broadcast …

Special: A host of TV networks and streaming platforms come together to air the Stand Up 2 Cancer telethon (8 p.m. Saturday). All five English-language broadcast networks and dozens of other outlets will air the hour-long special, which raises money for research and treatment. Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong, Tran Ho and Sofia Vergara host; Reese Witherspoon is among the executive producers.

Also: Canadian drama Coroner (8 p.m. Thursday, The CW) begins a new season. Beat Shazam closes out its summer run at 8 p.m. Thursday on Fox. Cedric the Entertainer hosts a new season of The Greatest #AtHome Videos (9 p.m. Friday, CBS). ABC begins a search for The Ultimate Surfer (10 p.m. Monday). Supergirl embarks on its final run of episodes at 9 p.m. Tuesday on The CW.

In case you missed it …

Set and filmed in rural Oklahoma, Reservation Dogs follows four Native American teenagers who embark on a small-time crime spree on their tribal lands. It was co-created by Sterlin Harjo — himself an Indigenous Oklahoman — and Taika Waititi and, writes THR critic Daniel Fienberg, has a loose, indie-film aesthetic: “There are more than enough pleasures to be found in this easygoing, but quietly revolutionary, Southwestern snapshot.” It’s streaming weekly on FX on Hulu.