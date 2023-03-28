Wanda Sykes, Page Hurwitz’s Push It Productions Inks First-Look Deal at Warner Bros. TV (Exclusive)

Wanda Sykes is getting into business with Warner Bros. TV.

Push It Productions, the company founded by Sykes and Page Hurwitz, has signed a first-look deal with the studio. Push It has also hired former WBTV executive Rachel Davis as vp development. Under the two-year deal, the trio will develop both scripted and unscripted projects for Warner Bros.; sitcom and variety projects are already in development.

“WBTV makes some of the best comedy shows out there today and we can’t wait to create their next great series,” Sykes and Hurwitz said in a statement. “We are excited about this partnership.”

Push It Productions is behind The Upshaws, the Netflix comedy series that stars Sykes, Mike Epps and Kim Fields and has been renewed for a third season. The company also produced Stand Out, a comedy special that features LGBTQ+ comics conceived, written (with Rita Brent and Carey O’Donnell) and directed (with Linda Mendoza) by Hurwitz, and an accompanying documentary.

Davis will supervise development for Push It. She was previously manager of comedy development at WBTV, working on season one of Abbott Elementary and on projects with creators who have overall deals at the studio. Prior to Warner Bros., Davis worked in drama development at Netflix and comedy development at ABC Studios.

“Rachel is a talented and admired executive with exceptional comedic taste and an impressive track record of developing scripted projects,” said Sykes and Hurwitz. “She has built meaningful relationships across the industry, and we’re excited about what she brings to our growing slate and company. We are thrilled to have her join the team.”

In addition to The Upshaws, Sykes starred in, wrote and executive produced Hulu’s History of the World, Part II and served as a guest host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central in January. Other recent credits include recurring parts on The Good Fight and The Other Two and voice work on HBO Max’s Velma, Netflix’s Q-Force and Disney’s Vampirina.

Sykes, Hurwitz and Push It Productions are repped by CAA and Ramo Law.