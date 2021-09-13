“Agatha All Along” Emmy Puts Kristen Anderson-Lopez a Tony Away From EGOT

Songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez won an Emmy for WandaVision‘s song “Agatha All Along” — a Munsters and Addams Family-inspired tune that reveals that Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor Agnes, played by Kathryn Hahn, was actually the witch Agatha Harkness.

“This is our first time in L.A. in 21 months, and I honestly believe every return to normal should come with a big party and shiny statue,” said Anderson-Lopez, adding that the pair they got through the pandemic with TV and family. The pair thanked Hahn and the Wandavision team.

With the win for the Disney/Marvel series, Anderson-Lopez is now one Tony away from joining husband Robert Lopez with EGOT status. “I have an Ego now,” joked Anderson Lopez backstage.

The songwriters won Oscars for “Let It Go” from Frozen and “Remember Me” from Coco and Grammys for “Let It Go” and the Frozen soundtrack. Robert Lopez also won a pair of Daytime Emmys for Wonder Pets and Tonys for Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon — making him a remarkable EGOT recipient who has won each of the four awards twice.