‘WandaVision’ Head Writer Inks Marvel, 20th TV Overall Deal

Disney and Marvel liked what it saw from Jac Schaeffer.

The WandaVision head writer has inked a three-year overall deal with both Marvel and 20th Television. Under the pact, she will create and develop TV projects for both Disney-owned platforms, Marvel Studios and 20th TV.

The deal marks a culmination to stem from her work on WandaVision, which was Marvel’s first TV series that directly connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their film roles as Wanda and Vision, respectively, was a critical breakout right out of the gate for Disney+ and is already in the conversation for the limited series Emmys.

Schaeffer created WandaVision and served as head writer (aka showrunner) on the series. She also contributed to the story for Marvel’s upcoming Black Widow feature. She started her career in 2009 as a writer/director/producer on feature Timer and penned the screenplay for Disney’s animated 2017 feature Olaf’s Frozen Adventure and 2019’s The Hustle. She’s repped by Writ Large, Verve and Paul Hastings.

In a January interview with THR podcast TV’s Top 5, Schaeffer was cagey about a potential second season of WandaVision. “It was always designed to feel like a run of a comic. In that way it feels very complete. It’s an emotional completion that I stand by and feel great about,” she said. “The conclusion of the show feels right for the story we’re telling.”