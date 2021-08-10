‘WandaVision’ Duo Reveal How ‘Addams Family’ and ‘Munsters’ Inspired Emmy-Nominated Song “Agatha All Along”

Songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez were nominated for Emmys this season for WandaVision‘s main title theme music and song, “Agatha All Along” — which in the Marvel/Disney+ series reveals that nosy neighbor Agnes, played by Kathryn Hahn, actually was the witch Agatha Harkness … all along.

The story is set in a world where the characters live in decades of TV sitcoms, and as such, “All of the songs were sort of conceived by the writers because they knew the style of songs they wanted for all the intros through the decades,” explains Lopez. “The one that they had written for that episode was called ‘That’s So Agatha.’ I guess the idea [was] kind of like That’s So Raven. We sort of struggled with that, [though] we loved the title.”

They tried another approach — with Marlo Thomas’ That Girl in mind — before landing on the eventual song, which Anderson-Lopez says came to her during a restless night. “I think at 3 in the morning one day, I was like, ‘We should look at The Addams Family and The Munsters,’ ” she recalls. “We should go to that witchy kind of place that TV does have history in. [That morning,] I ran into the shower, and I think I came out of the shower and the lyrics were written.” She also knew she wanted to include what she describes as “Oompa Loompa voices … that ’60s male chorus thing.”

Dave Metzger (Frozen) handled music arrangement and orchestration, and then Hahn recorded her vocals over Zoom. “There was so much personality coming out of the screen, it was just insane,” says Lopez. “She really nailed it.”

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha in Disney+’s WandaVision. Courtesy of Suzanne Tenner/Marvel Studios/Disney+

The songwriters have won Oscars for “Let It Go” from Frozen and Coco‘s “Remember Me” — plus Grammys for “Let It Go” and the Frozen soundtrack. Lopez also won a pair of Daytime Emmys for Wonder Pets and Tony Awards for Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon, as well as an additional Grammy Award for the latter. An Emmy win in September would put Anderson-Lopez one Tony away from joining her husband and collaborator with EGOT status.

“It’s not on my mind all the time, no,” she says when reminded of this fact. “The wonderful thing about being a songwriter is that we get to keep growing and playing in these different sandboxes. We can go from theater to film to TV, which gives us this opportunity to cross award lines.”

That Lopez already achieved EGOT status doesn’t put any strains on their partnership. “I happen to live with the only living double EGOT, and I know that on one hand it’s a huge honor — and on the other hand, he still has to empty the dishwasher every day,” Anderson-Lopez says with a laugh. “I know how impossible it is to achieve EGOT status and that my husband has done the impossible twice. I don’t hold myself to that level of perfection. It would make me crazy.”

