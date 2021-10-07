‘WandaVision’ Spinoff With Kathryn Hahn in the Works at Disney+

Marvel may not be done with the world of WandaVision yet.

A spinoff of the Disney+ series that would focus on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, is in the early stages of development at the streamer. Jac Schaeffer, the WandaVision head writer who has an overall deal with Marvel and Disney’s 20th Television, will write the script.

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, who reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters in what at first seems like an idyllic family comedy set in suburban New Jersey. Hahn plays their nosy neighbor Agnes — who’s later revealed to be Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch who wants to vanquish Wanda (Olsen). The series ended with Wanda overcoming Agatha and trapping her in Westview, N.J.

The limited series racked up 23 Emmy nominations, including one for Hahn as best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series. Schaeffer was nominated for writing the first episode and, as part of the show’s producing team, for best limited or anthology series.

Hahn is next set to play Joan Rivers in a Showtime’s The Comeback Girl, chronicling the legendary comedian’s career renaissance after being fired from hosting a late night show at the then fledgling Fox network.

Variety first reported the news.