Warner Bros. Discovery to Launch ‘Warner Pass’ With Content From HBO and Other Networks on Amazon Prime Video Channels in France

Warner Bros. Discovery and Prime Video unveiled plans to launch the “Warner Pass” in France, which will include content from HBO and other TV networks, “bringing together a unique collection of Warner Bros. Discovery’s popular and award-winning programming.”

The service will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels in France and offer viewers access to a content offering that includes all of HBO and 12 channels, including Warner TV, Eurosport, Discovery Channel, Cartoon Network and CNN, as well as their associated on-demand services. The offer will be available to Amazon Prime members via a separate subscription from March.

The new service does not impact WBD’s ambition to launch a combined streaming product in France down the line.



“To celebrate the upcoming arrival of this unique content offering on Prime Video Channels, all Prime Video subscribers will receive exclusive access – at no additional cost – to watch The Last of Us, the most anticipated HBO series of this year,” the companies said. “Every episode will be available on the next day after U.S. broadcast. The first episode will be accessible Monday, Jan. 16.”

In 2023, the “Warner Pass” will include new seasons of such HBO shows as Succession, Perry Mason, The Gilded Age, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Barry, Somebody Somewhere, as well as new series, such as The Idol, White House Plumbers and True Detective: Night Country. It also includes exclusive access to HBO’s library of iconic series, such as Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Sex and The City, The Wire, Veep and Chernobyl.

“We are thrilled to agree a new partnership with Prime Video in France,” said Pierre Branco, General Manager France, Benelux & Africa at Warner Bros. Discovery. “The launch of the ‘Warner Pass’ is great news for the French audience as our fans will be able to access all HBO series and our 12 television channels with a single subscription.”