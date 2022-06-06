Warner Bros. Discovery Launches Comedic Voices Program

Warner Bros. Discovery Access, the diversity, equity and inclusion portal for the newly branded company, is launching the Comedic Voices Program, a weeklong boot camp for identifying and developing fresh talent for late-night and unscripted content.

“Our program is designed to position up-and-coming comedians for next-level career success,” senior vp for diversity, equity and inclusion Karen Horne said in a statement. “We recognize that access continues to present barriers to performers from historically marginalized groups. So we’re creating opportunities for them to show what they can do in front of global audiences in order to propel the trajectory of their already promising careers.”

The boot camp, which is open to what a WBD spokesperson describes as “a diverse group of people via their professional and cultural backgrounds,” will take place in person for a couple of hours each day, with sessions focused on writing long-form monologues, writing for a celebrity voice and punching up jokes. WBD’s Equity + Inclusion team is working with Turner Scripted, Turner Unscripted and HBO to create the program.

Applications are open now through July 1, and the program is slated to take place in mid-October.