Warner Bros. Discovery Taps TelevisaUnivision Exec Luis Silberwasser as CEO of Sports Business

Warner Bros. Discovery has found its global sports chief.

The company has tapped Luis Silberwasser, currently president of U.S. networks for TelevisaUnivision, to serve as chairman and and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports.

The new role instantly makes Silberwasser one of the most powerful executives in the world of sports, and one of the most high-profile Latino executives in media. WBD’s sports rights include the NBA, NHL and MLB, as well as March Madness college basketball. The company also has Olympics rights in Europe through its Eurosport subsidiary, though those rights will be overseen by WBD’s European sports chief Andrew Georgiou.

Lenny Daniels, the president of Turner Sports, and Patrick Crumb, who leads WBD’s regional sports networks, will report to Silberwasser.

When he officially took over the combined company, WBD CEO David Zaslav announced that he was planning to hire two new roles for his leadership team: A head of sports, and a chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. With Silberwasser’s hiring, Zaslav now just has that one open role to fill.

Silberwasser worked with Zaslav for years at Discovery serving as a top executive for Discovery Networks International. He left the company to serve as president of Telemundo’s networks business, before joining Univision (and later TelevisaUnivision), last year.

“I have known Luis for many years and have tremendous respect for how hard he works, how collaborative he approaches the job, and his ability to build very successful global businesses and brands,” said Zaslav. “I am thrilled to be working with him again, and believe Luis’ strong international business relationships, leadership track record and passion for delivering the best content and consumer experience make him the ideal leader to oversee the continued growth and expansion of our world-class sports business.”