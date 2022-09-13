Warner Bros. Discovery Leads All Emmy Winners as HBO Tops Netflix

Going into Sunday’s Emmys, HBO and Netflix were tied with 23 wins apiece after two nights of the Creative Arts awards. The gap between the two rivals only widened during the Primetime ceremony as the premium cable network collected an assortment of statuettes for programs including Succession, The White Lotus and stalwart Last Week Tonight as it again led the pack of winners by outlet.



Bolstered by HBO’s strong showing, Warner Bros. Discovery led all the major media conglomerates with a total of 40 wins. That tally, calculated by The Hollywood Reporter after the TV Academy declined to break out those statistics for the first time this year, was no surprise given that a combined HBO and HBO Max collected a whopping 140 total nominations, with HBO proper clocking in at 108 — enough to edge the 105 mentions that Netflix collected. The Warner Bros. Discovery total includes 34 wins for HBO and four for HBO Max (both are overseen by Casey Bloys), as well as one each for TBS and CNN.

Netflix finished with 26 wins — good for second among individual outlets — though when factoring in the combination of Disney assets including Hulu (10) and Disney+ (nine), the streaming giant and Mouse House finished with a tie for second among the conglomerates. Apple finished in third with nine, thanks in part to Ted Lasso’s repeat wins. The iPhone maker edged out Amazon, which finished with seven wins.

While the final numbers say otherwise, it was a close race heading into Sunday’s NBC broadcast. After two nights of the Creative Arts Emmys, Warner Bros. Discovery led all conglomerates with a total of 28 (with 23 for HBO and another three for HBO Max), followed by Netflix (23) and Disney (22, led by Disney+ with nine).

As for wins by program, HBO’s The White Lotus was the year’s big winner with 10, followed by a tie for second between the cabler’s Euphoria (six) and Netflix’s Squid Game (six). There was a three-way tie for third place between CBS’ Adele: One Night Only, Netflix’s Stranger Things and Apple TV+’s The Beatles: Get Back (five each).

WINS BY PLATFORM

HBO 34

Netflix 26

Hulu 10

Apple TV+ 9

Disney+ 9

Amazon 7

NBC 6

CBS 5

HBO Max 4

ABC 3

FX 3

VH1 2

CNN 1

National Geographic 1

PBS 1

Sundance TV 1

TBS 1

Source: THR research

Wins by program (two or more)

The White Lotus 10

Euphoria 6

Squid Game 6

Adele: One Night Only 5

Stranger Things 5

The Beatles: Get Back 5

Arcane 4

Succession 4

Ted Lasso 4

Abbott Elementary 3

Barry 3

Hacks 3

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver 3

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls 3

Love On The Spectrum U.S. 3

Only Murders In The Building 3

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 3

A Black Lady Sketch Show 2

Dopesick 2

How I Met Your Father 2

Love, Death + Robots 2

Lucy And Desi 2

RuPaul’s Drag Race 2

Severance 2

We’re Here 2

Source: TV Academy