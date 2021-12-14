Ashley Nicole Black Inks Warner Bros. TV Overall Deal

Ashley Nicole Black is making a home at Warner Bros. Television Group.

The Ted Lasso writer-producer and A Black Lady Sketch Show star and writer has signed an overall deal at the studio. Under the multiyear deal, Black will create and produce programming for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max platform, other streaming services and cable and broadcast outlets.

The pact is Black’s first overall deal at Warner Bros. TV Group, but she’s worked on a number of WarnerMedia projects in recent years. She was a writer and performer on TBS’ Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, winning an Emmy in 2017 as one of the writers of the show’s Not the White House Correspondents Dinner special. She has seven other Emmy nods for writing on Full Frontal, HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show and Peacock’s The Amber Ruffin Show.

In 2021 Black was a writer and producer on season two of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (which WBTV produces). She’s a supervising producer and writer on Apple’s forthcoming Bad Monkey, starring Vince Vaughn and executive produced by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence via his WB-based Doozer Productions.

In addition to A Black Lady Sketch Show and Full Frontal, Black has appeared on Drunk History and done voice work on Fox’s Bob’s Burgers and The Great North. She is repped by UTA, Mosaic and attorney Jared Levine.