‘Flight Attendant’ Creator Inks Overall Deal at Warner Bros. TV

The Flight Attendant creator Steve Yockey is putting down roots at Warner Bros. Television Group.

Yockey has signed an overall deal at the Channing Dungey-led studio. The multi-year pact, Yockey’s first with WB, will see him develop and produce programming for platforms across the WarnerMedia portfolio and for sale to other outlets. He’ll also continue as co-showrunner and executive producer of The Flight Attendant, which is in production on its second season.

“It’s a total pleasure to continue growing my relationship with Channing, Clancy [Collins White], Leigh [London Redman], Adrienne [Turner] and the team at Warner Bros.,” Yockey said in a statement. “They’ve nurtured and supported my wild ideas and trusted they would resonate with a wide audience. The studio’s going to need a lot more ‘In case of emergency, break glass’ boxes on the lot with me around, but everyone seems OK with that.”

Yockey’s relationship with Warner Bros. dates to 2016, when he joined the writing staff of The CW’s Supernatural. He rose to co-executive producer of the series and wrote an episode of the DC Universe/HBO Max series Doom Patrol before adapting Chris Bohjalian’s novel The Flight Attendant, for which he earned a Writers Guild Award nomination for best new series.

Yockey is also working on a Warner Bros.-produced comedy for Fox titled Cindy Snow under the network’s script to series model and wrote and executive produced the pilot for Dead Boy Detectives, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic that’s set up at HBO Max. He is repped by ICM Partners, Wetdog Entertainment and Goodman Genow.