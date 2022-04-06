WarnerMedia OneFifty, Banijay Americas Team for Unscripted TV Incubator (Exclusive)

WarnerMedia OneFifty and Banijay Americas are partnering for a new program to incubate docuseries projects from creators with “authentic visions and perspectives” and “strong cultural aesthetics,” the two studios have announced exclusively to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are delighted and excited to partner with Banijay Americas on this exciting new venture,” WarnerMedia OneFifty head Axel Caballero said in a statement. The content innovation studio, part of WarnerMedia’s corporate social responsibility department, will give grants to the selected creators, who also will receive development deals under Banijay Americas’ three participating studios: Bunim/Murray Productions (The Challenge), Truly Original (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) and 51 Minds Entertainment (Below Deck).

After the incubation period, Banijay Americas and WarnerMedia OneFifty will pitch the projects, with WarnerMedia properties having rights of first refusal.

“We are thrilled to partner with WarnerMedia OneFifty on this first-of-its-kind initiative, which reflects our commitment to uplifting artists with authentic visions and talent, providing them a platform to develop and tell their unique stories,” said Banijay Americas executive vice president of enterprise inclusion and social responsibility Karla Pita Loor in a statement. “Having our colleagues at 51 Minds, Bunim/Murray and Truly Original participate will ensure that selected storytellers have the support and expertise they need to develop, sell and produce their series.”

Caballero and Pita Loor designed the incubator program, which will select up to five creators each period. Submission details will be shared at a later date.