Warren Littlefield Extends Overall Deal With Disney

Warren Littlefield is solidifying his future with Disney.

The former entertainment president at NBC, who steered development of hits including Friends and Seinfeld, has inked a new multiple-year overall deal with Disney that covers his production company, Littlefield Co., through 2026.

This is the latest pact for Littlefield at Disney, where he has been based with one of the company’s studios since 2016. Littlefield had been based at the former Fox 21 (now absorbed a few years ago into ABC Signature), then 20th Television and now a joint pact between the latter and ABC Signature.

Littlefield has delivered hits to Disney including The Handmaid’s Tale (via MGM Television), Fargo, Dopesick and FX’s upcoming Jeff Bridges drama The Old Man.

“Warren is more than just a gifted producer, he’s a giant in television, and I say that as someone who had the good fortune to start my career under him at NBC,” said Karey Burke, president of 20th Television. “Being able to work side by side with him again has been one of the great privileges of joining 20th, and his contributions to Dopesick and The Old Man have been extraordinary. He’s one of those guys where you truly believe that despite his incredible track record, his best work is still ahead of him.”

Littlefield’s company also plans to expand to international productions and hire an unscripted exec as the banner looks to scale up and deliver new content for Disney’s multiple platforms.

“We think the international marketplace represents a growth opportunity and our development slate reflects that,” Littlefield said in a statement. “In addition, we’re adding an unscripted executive to our team as we embrace the full range of opportunities that content offers.”

Littlefield is repped by WME, the Framework Collective and Hansen Jacobson.