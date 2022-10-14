‘Warrior Nun,’ ‘Fakes’ Studios Strike Genre Content Partnership (Exclusive) 

Reality Distortion Field and The Embassy, the studios behind Netflix’s Warrior Nun and Fakes series, have cemented their partnership to jointly produce genre feature and TV series for global audiences.

The expanded collaboration will see RDF and The Embassy collaborate on the second season of Warrior Nun and untitled feature films over the next quarter. The sophomore season of Warrior Nun — Netflix’s supernatural drama, created by Simon Barry and starring Alba Baptista — is set for a fall release. Fakes, a YA dramedy created by David Turko and starring Emilija Baranac and Jennifer Tong, portrays best friends Zoe and Becca building their own fake ID empire.

“Finding solutions for filmmakers through our creative and technical expertise to produce high-quality original content has always been the driving force of RDF. The Embassy and RDF share this same passion and we look forward to developing a unique slate of glossy productions under our new collaboration,” said Stephen Hegyes, who co-founded Reality Distortion Field with Simon Barry.

Reality Distortion Field and The Embassy are both based in Vancouver, where rebounding foreign location shooting has lifted local film and TV production in British Columbia to record highs. The Canadian province competes against rival locales like Ontario, Georgia, New York and California to lure Hollywood producers to take advantage of tax credits and other incentives when shooting locally.

The Embassy did the visual effects for Warrior Nun and is starting work on the Paramount and Disney Plus series The Spiderwick Chronicles. “Working with Simon Barry and RDF over the past three years has been our best experience ever. I am very proud of the work we have accomplished together. No one can put more value on screen per dollar than we do as a team,” The Embassy president Winston Helgason said in his own statement.

Other credits held by Barry and Hegyes at Reality Distortion Field include the Continuum and Van Helsing series and the Fifty Dead Men Walking and Meditation Park features.

Besides extensive work on TV commercials, The Embassy also VFX credits that includes the Iron Man and Hunger Games franchises, Neill Blomkamp’s District 9 and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.