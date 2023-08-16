‘Warrior Nun’ Set to Return as Movie Trilogy After Netflix Cancellation

Warrior Nun is being resurrected. The fantasy drama series, which was canceled by Netflix after two seasons, is set to return as a trilogy of feature films, executive producer Dean English revealed on Tuesday.

Late last month, series creator Simon Barry credited an intense fan campaign to revive the show after its cancellation: “Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts — Warrior Nun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine,” Barry tweeted on June 28. “More details to come! SOON! Thank you!!” (Writer and consulting producer Amy Berg corroborated Barry’s news.)

The “more details” part, however, took some time to come together. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter shortly after Barry’s tweet that the resurrection of Warrior Nun wouldn’t happen at its former home, Netflix. Talks with the show’s rights holders, English’s Perfect Circle Productions and Productivity Media, were ongoing at the time Barry shared the news on social media.

On Tuesday, some of the details were finally revealed, with English confirming the feature film plan in a YouTube video and in a statement posted on a website set up to save Warrior Nun. “I need to start by thanking all of you loyal fans. It’s because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories. You guys really make it all worthwhile. So thank you so much for your continued support,” English said at the start of the clip.

“I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three,” he added.

English was light on further details, acknowledging that the ongoing strikes in Hollywood meant that he couldn’t make any announcements regarding creative talent attached to the movie trilogy. “One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers. And it’s due to that, that we cannot make any announcements today on that front,” he said in the video.

Based on the comic book Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn, the show follows Ava (Alba Baptista), a young woman who’s resurrected after death by a divine artifact that’s implanted in her back. She learns that she’s part of the Order of the Cruciform Sword, an ancient order tasked with fighting demons on earth.

It premiered in July 2020 to generally positive reviews and was renewed for a second season about six weeks after its debut. Season two premiered in November 2022; it spent three weeks in Netflix’s worldwide top 10 list for English-language TV series — peaking at No. 5 in its second week — and two weeks in Nielsen’s U.S. streaming rankings. Netflix canceled the show in December.

Following the cancellation, fans of Warrior Nun mounted a concerted effort to revive the show on social media and with billboard and other campaigns. Barry credited those fans in his tweet announcing the revival.

Along with Baptista, Warrior Nun stars Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Tristán Ulloa, Olivia Declán, Thekla Reuten, Sylvia De Fanti and William Miller. Barry executive produced season two with Stephen Hegyes and David Hayter.