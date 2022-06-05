×
MTV Movie & TV Awards: Watch the Red Carpet Livestream

The stars are arriving at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards
Before the MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted air, the nominees, presenters and guests are walking the red carpet outside of Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Leading up to the big event, the MTV Movie & TV Awards Twitter account has been asking fans to share questions, using the hashtag #PopUpPreShow, for presenters Jay Ellis, Glen Powell, Sarah Shahi, Lana Condor and Stranger Things actors Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Vanessa Hudgens is set to host the 2022 Movie & TV Awards at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Other presenters set to take the stage include Awkwafina, Billy Eichner, Chase Sui Wonders, Chris Evans, Jenna Ortega, Joe Keery, Maria Bakalova, Pablo Schreiber, Rachel Sennott, Riley Keough and Sydney Sweeney.

Additionally, Diplo and Swae Lee are set to take the stage for the first live televised performance of Elvis soundtrack single “Tupelo Shuffle.”

Jack Black is set to receive the Comedic Genius Award, and Jennifer Lopez will receive the Generation Award.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be immediately followed at 10 p.m. by the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, hosted by Tayshia Adams, celebrating the best in reality TV, talk shows and documentaries.

Both shows will air on MTV and various other Paramount channels including BET, Comedy Central, MTV2, Paramount Network and VH1.

Spider-Man: No Way Home leads this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees with seven nods, followed by Euphoria with six nominations and The Batman with four nods. RuPaul’s Drag Race leads the nominees for Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted with four nods, followed by triple nominees Selling Sunset and Summer House.

Executive producers for both the MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski.

Watch the red carpet livestream below.

