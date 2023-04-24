Adele Set as Final Musical Guest for James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Adele is returning for a final round of “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden.

The superstar recording artist will take a seat inside the car alongside Corden for The Last Last Late Late Show With James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special, which airs at 10 p.m. Thursday on CBS (and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+). It marks the last “Carpool Karaoke” for Corden as host of The Late Late Show.

The special also marks a reunion for Corden and Adele, whose first “Carpool Karaoke” appearance in 2016 has garnered more than 260 million views, making it one of the most-watched late-night clips on YouTube.

During the new “Carpool Karaoke,” according to CBS, “Adele surprises her longtime friend at home in the morning, waking him up and offering to drive the late-night host to work. Once in the car, Adele then turns the tables on Corden, asking him about past Carpools, pivotal moments in their friendship (including the time he tried, unsuccessfully, to prank her) and even a song she wrote that was inspired by an emotional conversation they shared.” Watch it below.

As previously announced, Tom Cruise also will appear in the primetime special, with the duo surprising an unsuspecting audience at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood when they portray Pumbaa and Timon in the musical The Lion King.



Corden took over as host of The Late Late Show from Craig Ferguson in March 2015. He announced a year ago that he would be leaving the following year. His final broadcast will air at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT on Thursday, with guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell.

CBS is set to replace the long-running show with a reboot of comedic panel game show @midnight, which counts Stephen Colbert as an executive producer.

The Late Late Show is produced by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.