Emmy Nominations Live Stream: Watch the Announcement

The nominees for the 74th Emmy Awards are being announced Tuesday morning.

JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero have been tapped to announce the nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards, in a virtual ceremony starting at 8:30 am PT.

Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma will join Smoove and Fumero at the nominations ceremony, which you can watch below.

The Emmy Awards will air live across the nation at 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on Sept. 12 on NBC. The show also will stream live for the first time on Peacock.

