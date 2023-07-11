Emmy Nominations: Watch the Livestream

The nominations announcement for the 75th Emmy Awards is almost here.

Emmy-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Academy chair Frank Scherma have been tapped to announce the nominees during a live virtual ceremony on Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.

“It’s been another transformational year in this platinum age of television that has delivered a diverse range of extraordinary programming,” Scherma said in a statement. “We are delighted to have Yvette help us celebrate our 75th anniversary as we honor the exceptional shows, innovators, storytellers and talent whose work has entertained and connected us this season.”

The ceremony will stream live on the Emmys website and the TV Academy’s YouTube channel, which can be watched below.

Leading up to the nominations, The Hollywood Reporter’s awards columnist Scott Feinberg has continued to share his forecast for the nominees by attempting to predict the behavior of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Some of the top categories include best drama series, best comedy series, best TV movie, best limited or anthology series, best documentary or nonfiction series, best actor in a drama series, best actress in comedy series and more.

The 75th Emmy Awards are currently set to air live on Sept. 18 from 8-11 p.m. EDT/5-8 p.m. PDT on Fox, with the Creative Arts ceremonies set for Sept. 9 and 10. A host had not been revealed at this point.

