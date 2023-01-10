Watch the Golden Globes Red Carpet Live Stream

Before the 2023 Golden Globes begin at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, the night’s nominees, presenters and other guests will walk the red carpet.

While talent participation has been an ongoing question as the telecast works to rebound from controversy, presenters set to take the stage include Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter, Ana Gasteyer, Colman Domingo, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts, Tracy Morgan, Jennifer Coolidge, Claire Danes, Jay Ellis, Henry Golding, Harvey Guillén, Regina Hall, Cole Hauser, Salma Hayek Pinault, Jennifer Hudson, Jenna Ortega, Mo Brings Plenty, Glen Powell, Hilary Swank and Letitia Wright. Acclaimed pianist, composer and producer Chloe Flower is also confirmed to perform.

This year, of the 27 awards categories, The Banshees of Inisherin leads the list of nominations with a total of eight. On the TV side, Abbott Elementary leads the nominees with five.

After the nominees were announced, show producer Jesse Collins told The Hollywood Reporter that the big night is “going to have a fresh look.” The show, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, will air live starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

The 80th annual show marks the first in-person ceremony since 2020 after it was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic and the winners were announced via social media in 2022. It’s also the first year since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said it has implemented several reforms after a 2021 Los Angeles Times report revealed the HFPA contained no Black members and had engaged in unethical conduct and suspect financial practices.

Following an entertainment industry boycott, the HFPA said it has banned members from accepting gifts and introduced a hotline for reporting misconduct. It also added 103 internationally based voters and 21 additional members, who are U.S.-based journalists working for outlets abroad.

HFPA has also created additional awards categories by splitting up its supporting actor and supporting actress honors into separate awards for ongoing TV series and limited/anthology series or TV movie.

The show is produced by Dick Clark Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA.

The HFPA, which presents the Golden Globes, is owned by Eldridge Industries. The Hollywood Reporter is owned by PME Holdings, LLC, a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge.

The red carpet live stream will kick off at 4 p.m. Watch below.