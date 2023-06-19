Warner Bros. Discovery Unveils Three HBO Originals in Thailand

In a big boost to its content slate in Thailand, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled three new Thai HBO Asia Originals on Monday. The lineup includes the action-fantasy feature Khun Pan 3, the fun-filled cooking series MarkKim + Chef, and the high-society reality series Deane’s Dynasty.

All three titles will be released exclusively on HBO and WBD’s regional streaming service HBO Go, which covers Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan (Max has yet to launch in Asia). Launch dates for the two series and one film haven’t been released yet.

Reality series Deane’s Dynasty follows local Thai celebrity power couple Lydia and Matthew Deane as they attempt to navigate the dramas of fame and family. Lydia Deane, also known as Lydia Sarunrat, began her career as a pop singer, before transitioning to acting and becoming a fitness influencer. Matthew Deane is a well-known Thai-Australian singer, model, actor and television presenter. The series — which looks to be something like a Thai version of The Kardashians — is produced by 247 Pictures.

Khun Pan 3 is the latest installment in leading local studio Sahamongkolfilm’s Khun Pan franchise. It takes the audience on a journey in the year 1950 after World War ll, as sorcerer cop Khun Pan is persuaded to take on another dangerous mission, to hunt down two bandits. Khun Pan 3 is directed and written by Kongkiat Komesiri and stars Ananda Everingham, Mario Maurer, Phakin Khamwilaisak, Sarika Sathsilpsupa, Bhumibhat Thavornsiri, Chidjun Hung, Phillip Thinroj and Chalad Na Songkhla. Ahead of the premiere, fans can also stream Khun Pan 1 and 2 on HBO GO.

MarkKim + Chef follows soon-to-be married Thai TV personalities, Kimberley Anne Woltemas and Mark Prin Suparat as they take on yet another commitment — to learn to cook for each other like professional chefs across ten fun-filled episodes. But this is no picnic. As the series begins, Mark and Kim cannot cook whatsoever, and they will be learning from some of Thailand’s most prominent celebrity chefs. The show is produced by IFA Media.

“This upcoming slate of HBO Asia Originals is reflective of the growing popularity of Thai content. We are proud to partner with Sahamongkolfilm International, IFA Media and 247 Pictures to champion homegrown creators, spotlight an incredible lineup of Thai actors and bring local storytelling to audiences in the region and beyond,” said Magdalene Ew, WBD’s head of content for Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong.