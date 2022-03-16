HBO Releases Trailer for New Cop Drama From ‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon

Jon Bernthal and Reinaldo Marcus Green in We Own This City.

David Simon’s latest look at cops and crime in Baltimore now has a teaser trailer.

We Own This City is a limited series from The Wire creator looking at the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force.

The project is based on a book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton and chronicles “the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work.”

The project marks the latest collaboration between Simon and HBO, which in addition to the iconic series The Wire have also released Generation Kill, Treme, The Deuce and The Plot Against America. Simon recently made headlines by announcing that another as-yet-unannounced upcoming HBO project would no longer film in Texas due to the state’s ultra-restrictive abortion law.

The series stars Jon Bernthal (Baby Driver) as Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, the head of “a plainclothes unit that went completely rogue and began hunting and robbing citizens and drug dealers alike as decades of a relentless drug war and mass incarceration in Baltimore spun wildly out of control,” and also stars Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country) as “an attorney assigned to the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, which was investigating policing practices in Baltimore prior to the Gun Trace Task Force criminal investigation.”

The series also stars Jamie Hector, McKinley Belcher III, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Josh Charles, Dagmara Domińczyk, Rob Brown, Don Harvey, David Corenswet, Larry Mitchell, Ian Duff, Delaney Williams and Lucas Van Engen.

George Pelecanos is a series co-creator along with Simon. The project was directed and executive produced by Reinaldo Marcus Green and executive produced by Nina K. Noble, Ed Burn and Kary Antholis.

We Own This City debuts Monday, April 25.