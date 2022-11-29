‘Wednesday’ Dethrones ‘Stranger Things’ With Massive Debut Week

Netflix’s Wednesday had a big opening week on the streamer — the biggest ever, in fact, for an English language series.

The Addams Family offshoot, which stars Jenna Ortega as the title character, racked up 341.2 million hours of viewing worldwide last week, according to Netflix’s internal measurement. That tops the 335 million hours for Stranger Things 4 the week of May 30-June 5 as the best week for any English language series on the streamer.

Squid Game holds the all-time mark on Netflix with 571.76 million hours viewed for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2021. The Korean phenomenon also had two other weeks above 400 million hours. Netflix’s publicly released hours viewed metric dates back to June 2021.

Wednesday hit No. 1 in 83 countries for the week, tying Stranger Things 4. Netflix estimates that more than 50 million households worldwide watched at least part of the series, dividing the total viewing by the season’s running time of about six hours.

In addition to Ortega, Wednesday stars Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer and Riki Lindhome. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1990s Addams Family movies, also stars, while Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Fred Armisen and Isaac Ordonez play Wednesday’s family.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are the showrunners and executive produce along with director Tim Burton; Steve Stark and Andrew Mittman of 1.21 Entertainment; Kevin Miserocchi of the Tee and Charles Addams Foundation; Kayla Alpert and Jonathan Glickman of Glickmania; and Gail Berman, Tommy Harper and Kevin Lafferty.