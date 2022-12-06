Skip to main content
‘Wednesday’ Rockets Up Netflix All-Time Series Chart

The show will likely become the third on the streamer to pass a billion hours of viewing in its first four weeks.

Jenna Ortega and Luis Guzmán in 'Wednesday' on Netflix
Jenna Ortega and Luis Guzmán in 'Wednesday' Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

Netflix’s Wednesday broke another viewing record in its second week on the streamer.

After scoring the most viewing time in a single week for an English-language series on Netflix, the mystery comedy broke its own mark in the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 4. Wednesday had 411.29 million hours of viewing worldwide, according to the company’s internal measurement. That marks the first time any English-language series has topped 400 million hours in a week. (Korean breakout Squid Game did so three times in its first season, with a high of 571.76 million hours for its third week of release.)

Twelve days into its run, Wednesday is now No. 3 in Netflix’s all-time ranking of English-language series with 752.52 million hours viewed. It will likely pass Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (856.22 million hours) in the coming week to take over second place and has an excellent chance of becoming the third Netflix show in any language to pass a billion hours of watch time in its first four weeks, joining Squid Game (1.65 billion hours) and season four of Stranger Things (1.35 billion).

The show’s popularity on Netflix is reflected in other media as well: Wednesday-related searches on TikTok number in the billions, and the show’s soundtrack tops the iTunes soundtrack chart.

Jenna Ortega plays the title character in Wednesday: a teenage Wednesday Addams, who attends Nevermore Academy while trying to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at the school.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as showrunners and executive produce along with director Tim Burton; Steve Stark and Andrew Mittman of 1.21 Entertainment; Kevin Miserocchi of the Tee and Charles Addams Foundation; Kayla Alpert and Jonathan Glickman of Glickmania; and Gail Berman, Tommy Harper and Kevin Lafferty.

