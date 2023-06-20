Netflix Tweaks Its Top 10 Rankings, Adds View Count

Netflix is making some changes to its weekly top 10 rankings.

The streamer will now sort its top titles by what it’s calling “views” rather than by total viewing time, though that figure will still show up on the weekly lists. The view tally comes from dividing the total time spent watching a series or movie in a given week by the running time to arrive at the number of Netflix accounts that watched a series or movie. (It doesn’t necessarily reflect the total number of people watching, however, as the simple equation doesn’t account for multiple people watching something together. It also doesn’t factor in repeat viewing of a show or movie by the same account.)

Netflix says the change, in addition to offering a more easily comprehended number to represent popularity, also helps level the playing field for shows and films with shorter running times.

For the week of June 12-18, for instance, Chris Hemsworth’s action movie Extraction 2 had 88.4 million hours of viewing time world wide. Dividing that by its run time of 124 minutes yields 42.8 million views. On the TV side, season six of Black Mirror led in hours viewed (58.7 million), but the final season of Never Have I Ever had more accounts watching on average — 11.5 million vs. 11.3 million for Black Mirror — thanks to a slightly shorter running time.

Netflix is also tweaking its all-time top 10 lists by extending the time frame from 28 to 91 days — or four weeks to 13 weeks — to better account for long-term popularity, and also ordering it by accounts viewed. Squid Game is still the all-time leader for any Netflix title, but Wednesday moves ahead of Stranger Things season four atop the English-langauge series list based on the longer window and the views metric. Wednesday had 252.1 million views over 13 weeks (1.72 billion hours divided by a six hour, 49 minute running time) to 140.7 million views for Stranger Things 4 (1.84 billion hours divided by a running time of 13 hours and four minutes). Season one of Squid Game gathered 265.2 million views over its first 13 weeks.

The all-time top 10 for English-language series, as ranked by views over 13 weeks, now includes limited series The Queen’s Gambit and season one of The Watcher. They displace season five of Lucifer and limited series Inventing Anna from the 28-day, hours viewed list.

The view counts for Squid Game and Wednesday, incidentally, is more than its number of subscribers worldwide (232.5 million as of the first quarter), demonstrating how repeat viewing can factor into the tallies. Presumably not every Netflix account holder across the globe has watched those two series.