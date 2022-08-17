‘Wednesday’ Trailer Teases High School Mayhem for the Addams Family Teen

Wednesday Addams takes a stab at being social in Netflix’s first trailer for the Tim Burton-directed Addams Family series based on the character.

In the two-minute teaser for Wednesday, the raven-haired teen (played by Jenna Ortega) attempts to adjust to her new school, Nevermore — the very same her parents went to — after a bullying incident with her brother, Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) prompted Wednesday to sic piranhas on the water polo team.

Described by her father Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and mother Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) as a “magical place,” Nevermore offers Wednesday the promise of a community of people who will understand her along with the possibility of making real friends.

“Little did I know I’d be stepping into a nightmare — full of mystery, mayhem and murder,” Ortega’s Wednesday says, amid a confetti-filled montage (including some Easter eggs) that ends in blood. “I think I’m going to love it here.”

Co-showrunner Miles Millar previously teased that the series was not going to be a reboot or a remake of The Addams Family, but its “own thing” and hopefully one that would play like “an eight-hour Tim Burton movie.”

“It’s something that lives within the Venn diagram of what happened before, but it’s its own thing,” he said. “It’s not trying to be the movies or the ’60s TV show. That was very important to us and very important to Tim.”

Nearly all of the Addams Family is teased in the trailer, including the disembodied hand Thing, but a notable absence from the preview is Uncle Fester, who also does not appear in the show’s first look photos. Co-showrunner Alfred Gough said he and Millar have “no comment on Uncle Fester,” with the writer telling fans to simply “watch the show.”

Burton serves as both director and executive producer on the eight-episode series slated to debut this fall.

Additional cast members include Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer and Riki Lindhome, with Christina Ricci.

Miller and Gough also serve as executive producers for Wednesday, alongside Steve Stark and Andrew Mittman for 1.21 Entertainment, Kevin Miserocchi of Tee and Charles Addams Foundation, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman of Glickmania, Gail Berman, Tommy Harper and Kevin Lafferty.