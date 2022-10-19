Skip to main content
‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Trailer Sees Kumail Nanjiani Walking on the Dark Side of the American Dream

The Hulu limited series, which also stars Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis and Annaleigh Ashford, debuts on Nov. 22.

By Abbey White, Christy Piña

Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail Nanjiani in 'Welcome to Chippendales' Erin Simkin/Hulu

In the first trailer for Welcome to Chippendales, star Kumail Nanjiani portrays the exotic dance group’s founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee, whose American dream spirals into a deadly American nightmare.

“A world of luxury, right at your fingertips,” the two-minute look at the upcoming series begins, as Nanjiani’s Banerjee gets offered a general manager position at the local store where he works.

“I’m afraid I cannot accept,” he says. “That was my dream when I got here, but my goals have changed. I have changed. I’m going to start my own business: a strip club for women.”

The trailer details the rise of Chippendales, based on true events. The series sees Nanjiani play a man whose story goes from ambitious immigrant to seedy businessman, with a side of sex, drugs and murder.

The Eternals actor described the role as “by far the most challenging job I’ve ever done,” referring to the show’s shooting length, scene content and “emotional difficulty.”

The series also stars Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford and Juliette Lewis and will feature recurring guest stars Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, Dan Stevens, Nicola Peltz Beckham and Andrew Rannells.

Robert Siegel and Nanjiani serve as executive producers alongside Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph. Joseph is also a writer on the series along with Mehar Sethi, with Siegel and Konner serving as co-showrunners and Shakman directing. Jacqui Rivera is also a co-executive producer while Annie Wyman is a co-producer.

Welcome to Chippendales debuts on Hulu Nov. 22

