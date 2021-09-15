Wendy Williams Tests Positive for COVID-19, Postpones Talk Show’s Season Premiere

Wendy Williams has tested positive for COVID-19, a statement posted on her talk show’s Instagram account revealed Wednesday.

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” the statement said. “To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

The 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show was originally expected to begin on Sept. 20. The announcement follows the show’s previous update on the host’s health: “Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations.” The show added at the time that Williams would “not be able to complete her promotional activities” but would “be back in her purple chair” in time for the premiere.

Williams took an extended break from her show in 2019 to focus on her health after a shoulder injury and complications from Graves’ disease. The host shared that she was diagnosed with the immune disorder, which affects the thyroid, in 2018. Williams also suffers from hyperthyroidism. The show was also on hiatus last year amid the pandemic.

The daytime talk show has been renewed by Fox through 2022.

Williams’ diagnosis follows Hilary Duff and Melissa Joan Hart who have also recently revealed breakthrough COVID-19 cases.