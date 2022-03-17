Wendy Williams Says She’s “Absolutely” of Sound Mind, Needs “Three Months” to “Be Ready to Come Back”

Wendy Williams disputes claims that she’s currently not of sound mind, saying that she’s “comfortable” enough to come back to daytime TV and that she’ll be ready to return to a set in three months’ time.

Williams addressed ongoing rumors around her mental and physical health in a Thursday interview with Good Morning America‘s T.J. Holmes, where she spoke via an audio Zoom chat.

Williams told Holmes that she was “absolutely” of sound mind and suggested that people interested in taking control of her financial situation were behind the questions around her competency. “When people want control of their accounts, they say anything including something crazy like that about me,” she said.

The TV personality also said that despite what’s being reported, she is “comfortable” with returning to her TV role. “Give me about three months,” she said. “There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing.”

When asked about the health issues that impacted her ability to return to do the 14th season of The Wendy Williams Show, she described herself as a 57-year-old with “the mind and body of a 25-year-old” and said that, currently, her “health is very well and I actually had a few appointments.” (Williams did not specify what those appointments were for.)

She was later asked about Wells Fargo freezing her accounts two months ago, something she’s previously said prevents her from accessing her own money and fulfilling her financial obligations like mortgage payments and employee payroll. Williams denied it was something she wanted.

“They say that I need somebody to handle my account and I don’t want that. I want all my money. I want to see all my money,” Williams said. “I worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don’t lie, I don’t cheat and I don’t steal. I am an honest, hard-working person.”

Her answer for why she believes the bank has taken such a serious legal action was less clear, with her telling Holmes that “I want to spend more time with my family, and you know, working out.”

“I’m waiting for the responses to my money situation and Wells Fargo and they don’t like that,” she continued.

According to court documents obtained by GMA, the bank requested a conservatorship for Williams on the grounds that, to their belief, she is a victim of undue influence and financial exploitation and allegation.

Responding to rumors that circulated online after Williams’ multiple delays in returning to the daytime talk show, a source inside the TV personality’s camp told The Hollywood Reporter in February that Williams has not had an addiction relapse nor is treating dementia, a stroke or a terminal illness.