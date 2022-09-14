Wendy Williams Checks Into Wellness Facility

Wendy Williams has entered a wellness facility seeking help to manage her overall health issues, according to a publicist. “She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast,” Williams’ rep tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

Williams, 58, stepped away from The Wendy Williams Show, the syndicated talk show that made her a household name, in 2021, citing an array of health issues, including Graves’ disease and lymphedema. A rotating array of fill-ins sat in her iconic purple chair until Debmar-Mercury, the show’s producer, announced Sherri Shepherd would become a full-time replacement in February 2021. The new show, Sherri, premiered Sept. 12.

An in-depth investigation into Williams’ departure by THR found show staffers were concerned for her well-being and unnerved by a pattern of erratic behavior. In May, Williams entered into a legal battle with Wells Fargo, which froze her assets, calling her an “incapacitated person” and “the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation. A New York judge later appointed a financial guardianship.

Williams has been open in the past about her struggles with substance abuse and past stints in sober-living facilities.