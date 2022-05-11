‘Westworld’ to Headline ATX TV Festival Closing Night

Westworld is bringing its mind-bending world to Austin.

The HBO series will headline the closing night of the annual ATX TV Festival on Saturday, June 4. The event will feature a panel discussion with co-creator Lisa Joy, writer and executive producer Alison Schapker and cast members Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth and Angela Sarafyan. (HBO and HBO Max are presenting sponsors of the festival.)

HBO earlier this week announced that Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) will recur in the fourth season of Westworld and released a trailer for the eight-episode run, which premieres June 26.

The 11th ATX TV Festival, which runs from June 2-5, is returning to in-person panels and screenings after two years of virtual events. The festival lineup includes reunions for the casts of Scrubs and Parenthood and one for the creative team behind Justified — all of which had been set for prior editions of the festival but were postponed due to the pandemic. It will also feature screenings and panels for AMC’s Dark Winds, Showtime’s I Love That for You, Paramount+’s Evil and Peacock’s Rutherford Falls, among others.

Director Lesli Linka Glatter will receive the festival’s Achievement in Television Excellence Award, and Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney will be given the Breakthrough Award. The full festival schedule is here.