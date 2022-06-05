‘Westworld’: James Marsden Books Return to HBO Series

Westworld is resurrecting a character not seen for some time in its fourth season.

James Marsden made a surprise appearance at the end of the HBO show’s ATX TV Festival panel on Saturday. His character, Teddy Flood, will return to the show in its fourth season, which is set to premiere June 26.

Marsden joined fellow cast members Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, Angela Sarafyan and Aurora Perrineau and co-creator and executive producer Lisa Joy on stage in Austin.

Marsden last appeared on Westworld near the end of season two in 2018. In the season’s penultimate episode, Teddy, distraught that Dolores (Wood) has changed his programming, kills himself in front of her.

In keeping with the series’ usual m.o., the people behind Westworld have been fairly tight-lipped about what’s to come in the fourth season. Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will have a recurring role (the nature of which is undisclosed), and a teaser trailer showcased a lot of provocative imagery but offered little in the way of details about where the show is headed. HBO describes the season as “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.”

In addition to the cast that appeared on stage at the ATX Festival, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson and Aaron Paul are also set to return to Westworld.