‘Westworld’ Season 4 Casts Oscar Winner Ariana DeBose

Westworld has signed Oscar winner Ariana DeBose to join the robot apocalypse for season four.

HBO’s dystopian sci-fi drama has cast the West Side Story actress in an undisclosed role as a recurring guest star.

She’ll join returning actors Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul and Angela Sarafyan.

DeBose has won an Oscar, a SAG Award and a Golden Globe. In addition to West Side Story, where she garnered widespread praise for playing Anita, she also appeared in the filmed stage recording of Hamilton and in Netflix’s The Prom.

The news comes on the heels of the show’s fourth season getting a teaser trailer, below, and a premiere date: June 26.

The fourth season is simply described as “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.”

DeBose is repped by CAA, AC Management, The Lede Company, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.