HBO Reveals First Look at ‘Westworld’ Season 4

HBO Max revealed first looks at several returning series in a 2022 promotional video, including the long-awaited return of Westworld.

The below video also includes new footage from the new seasons of His Dark Materials, The Nevers, The Flight Attendant and Raised by Wolves, as well as from the debut seasons of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death, Julia Child biopic Julia, the magical romance The Time Traveler’s Wife and the animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

There are additionally previously released glimpses of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Suicide Squad spin-off The Peacemaker, Barry, Euphoria and other shows.

The Westworld season four footage includes glimpses of Ed Harris’ Man in Black, Thandiwe Newton’s Maeve and Aaron Paul’s Caleb Nichols. The previous season of the acclaimed sci-fi series got underway at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Notably absent from the lineup was the eagerly anticipated zombie drama The Last of Us, which has been expected to debut sometime in 2022.

No new premiere dates were announced for any of the shows.